Music
Home > Music

New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And Common Dating?

At Saturday night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, our favorite political pundit and rapper were very cozy on the red carpet.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

angela rye

Source: Larry French / Getty


At Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the wokest new couple hit the red carpet for the world to see.

According to Bossip, it appears that our favorite political pundit Angela Rye and rapper Common are dating and used last night’s ceremony to confirm those pesky rumors that have been circling about them for a weeks. (However, they have yet to release a public statement about their relationship.)

With their arms wrapped around each other, the two look pretty cozy and comfortable for the cameras.

#Common and his girlfriend #angelarye at the #emmyawards #gossiptwins

A post shared by 💜💜THE GOSSIP TWINS 💜💜 (@thegossiptwins_) on

Along with his new Bae by his side, the Oscar winner was also joined by another lady: His very first Emmy.

He and musician Robert Glasper took home the gold for the track “Letter To The Free” from Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary.

Congrats Common on your award and new love!

Angela, we see you too boo!

BEAUTIES: Do you think they’re actually dating or are they just good friends?

RELATED NEWS:

New Couple Alert! Keri Hilson Found Her A New Chocolate Snack In Ricardo Lockette

Angela Rye To Host New Weekly Podcast ‘On 1 With A. Rye’

Common: ‘It’s Important Black Women Hear From Black Men How Loved They Are’

19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

15 photos Launch gallery

19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

Continue reading 19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 10 hours ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 11 hours ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 3 days ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 3 days ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 3 days ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 3 days ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Las Vegas Police Deny That NFL Player Michael…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Kanye West Cancels His Show At New York…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Winning! Yvonne Orji Lands Role In A Kevin…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Photos