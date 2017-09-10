Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston To Lend A Hand

Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Trae Tha Truth and a slew of other celebrities are on the ground in Houston helping patch up the city from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Beyonce and her foundation BeyGOOD spent part of the weekend at St. John’s Church. The singer was joined by her mother Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, and former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams. Mrs. Carter gave a touching speech to a crowd of Hurricane victims who had gathered at the church that morning, saying, “This, today, is a celebration of survival. Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters, is your health and your children and your family.”

The “Formation” singer also greeted fans, gave out lots of hugs and served up hot meals.

While in town, Queen Bey also linked up with Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth, who has been on the ground rescuing victims and coordinating relief efforts since the storm first made landfall. As of now, Trey has helped raise $150,000 of his $250,000 goal n a Harvey relief GoFundMe page.

Janet Jackson, who is currently on the road for her State of the World tour, made the time to swing by H-Town and do her part. The superstar met up with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and made a surprise visit to George R. Brown Convention Center, where an estimated 1,600 evacuees are staying for shelter. “As we visit shelters here in Houston, our thoughts are with those affected by the earthquake in Mexico, H.Irma & storms in S. Asia & Africa,” she captioned a video on Instagram.

Kevin Hart touched down in Houston to make sure he lent on-the-ground support following his huge social media fundraising challenge. The comedian shared a photos and videos of himself and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul passing out food and water to those in need.

These celeb-driven relief efforts come right ahead of the September 12 telethon geared toward helping hurricane victims, which will now include victims of Hurricane Irma. Stars like Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber and Oprah Winfrey are just some of the names who currently are on the ticket.

