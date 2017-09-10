Entertainment
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy NYFW Performance

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Believe it or not, Teyana Taylor might be one of the best things to walk across the stage at New York Fashion Week 2017.

Last night at Phillipe Plein’s star-studded Spring 2018 extravaganza, Teyana sashayed across the catwalk as rapper Future performed his smash hit “Mask Off.” The singer/actress/model gave the audience life as she vogued, whined, and booty-popped while commanding the attention of everyone in the house with her enviable body. She moved with the confidence reminiscent of her ultra-sexy performance in Kanye West‘s video “Fade” and flexed her dancer chops to the max.

What’s even more dope about Teyana’s performance is her unapologetic “extra-ness.” In response to some criticism she’d been getting for walking in Fashion Week, Taylor wrote: “When the haters tried to say I was too extra yesterday…..🤔 I turned around and CLOSED ANOTHER RUNWAY SHOW even more EXTRA!!”

You know who else was feeling the performance? Teyana’s hubby Iman Shumpert, who didn’t hesitate to proclaim that he just might be the luckiest man alive.

A lucky man, indeed!

