The Bald & Beautiful: Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head

Sanaa Lathan is getting into character for her new movie "Nappily Ever After."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Sanaa Lathan revealed her recently shaved head on Instagram. The actress is gearing up for a role in the highly anticipated novel-turned-film Nappily Ever After.

Sanaa has been keeping us up-to-date with her hair changes on the gram and recently colored her hair blonde.

It looks like Sanaa is trying out method acting. The Trisha Thomas novel is about a woman who goes through a life crisis. She cuts off all her hair, breaks up with her boyfriend and quits her job. And there you guessed it, she wound up nappily ever after.

