Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams delivered her first child with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Serena Williams has just given birth to a baby girl!

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


The Olympic Gold medalist and her fiance Alexis Ohanian are heading into Labor Day weekend with their new baby.

According to the New York Daily News, Serena delivered their daughter today at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. The little girl arrived just in time for the U.S. Open, which is beyond legendary!

According to a tweet from WPBF-25, Serena’s baby arrives weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Both Serena and the baby are doing well.

There’s no word yet on what Serena and Alexis have named their bundle of joy.

According to reports, the 35-year-old was induced Thursday night. The couple cleared the entire first floor for her delivery upon arrival.

Serena announced her pregnancy via SnapChat back in April.

Just a week ago, Williams’ hubby-to-be was spotted grocery shopping for the expecting mama just days away from her due date.

Social media went crazy with Beyonce congratulated her on the arrival of their baby girl.  We can’t wait to see these play date pics with Beyonce’s twins!


Congratulations to the proud parents!

Serena Williams is a glowing mama AND bride-to-be.


 

