17 Celebs Who Donated Major Cash To Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors

When major disasters happen in the world, people look to the stars for answers — and not the ones in the sky.

Celebrities have been using their star power all week to help the victims devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and the surrounding areas. On Monday, Kevin Hart kicked off the #HurricaneHarvey challenge in which he challenged his famous friends to donate at least $25,000.

Check out these 16 stars who took the comedian up on his offer or simply made a donation on their own:

Beyoncé

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

The Houston native didn’t publicly announce her donation (or how much she gave), but her Reverend Rudy Rasmus revealed that the queen gave a healthy contribution.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart lead his own social media challenge to the people of Houston and called on his famous friends for support.

Drake

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Drake is currently overseas in London, but that hasn’t stopped him form working with local relief groups to assist the people of Texas.

Sandra Bullock

#SandraBullock donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey victims ❤️ A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Sandra Bullock donated a hefty $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey victims.

SZA

GUYS JUST DONATED TO THE HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF FUND! Here's how you can too! every lil bit helps!💗https://t.co/ZqvbDyj3Vd #HoustonStrong — SZA (@sza) August 29, 2017

SZA took to Twitter to announce her donation.

T.I.

They say Faith without works is DEAD!!!! We ALL need to WORK on coming together & utilizing our resources collectively to do some meaningful shit to people who need US more than ever!!! @kevinhart4real salute for responding with a challenge that WE ALL NEED TO ANSWER!!!! #Pray4Houston #USorELSE A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Tip took Kevin Hart up on the #HurricaneHarvey challenge.

Diddy

I accept your challenge @kevinhart4real and I challenge the #TeamLove movement to donate anything they can. (DONATE IN MY BIO) #HurricaneHarvey A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Diddy even followed the comedian up on his challenge. Check the link in his bio.

The Rock

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

The Rock revealed that he also is a natural disaster survivor, so it’s only right that he helps those in need.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown donating $100,000 to help hurricane relief efforts in Houston pic.twitter.com/IWt5HD4HyC — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) August 29, 2017

Breezy says he’ll donate $100,000 to Hurricane survivors — just not to the Red Cross.

Kim Kardashian

#HurricaneHarvey has left catastrophic effects. Join me in donating to @salvationarmyUS at https://t.co/O79TMuNi5q or text STORM to 51555 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Kim K. and her family sent a donations the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

Oprah Winfrey

Woke up still praying for #Harvey to recede. Donating to @RedCross and @SalvationArmyUS. Do whatever you can. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 30, 2017

Queen O is sending her donation to the Red Cross.

DJ Khaled

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you ! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need and help the city HOUSTON TEXAS 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge @kevinhart4real bless up ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

DJ Khaled and Asahd will follow Kevin Hart up on his challenge and donate $25,000.

J.J. Watt

Detailed Update. $6 MILLION! New Goal: $10 Million. YouCaring.com/JJWatt A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt’s fundraiser raised over $6 million for hurricane relief efforts.

Ellen Degeneres

Ellen pledged her donation in a heartfelt video during her show.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above… God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

J. Lo and her beau A. Rod have vowed to pledge $25K a piece to hurricane relief efforts.

Nicki Minaj

Praying for the people of Houston today. These images are heartbreaking. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 28, 2017

Nicki is taking Kevin Hart up on his #HurricaneHarvey challenge to pledge $25,000.

Ezekiel Elliot

The Dallas Cowboys star will donate $21,000 to the Salvation Army.

You don’t have to be a celebrity to make a difference. Give what you can to any organization of your choice.