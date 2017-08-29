Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos To Visit Hurricane Harvey Disaster Victims

The new first family in the White House just can’t seem to get anything right.

Not only is Donald Trump screwing up whatever he can get his hands on, but his wife Melania is also slacking on her duties as FLOTUS. On Tuesday, the former model joined her President husband to visit Houston, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and was dressed casually chic, as if she was getting ready to rip the runway.

She rocked black, stiletto pumps while the Donald donned a pair of Khaki pants. Of course the Internet went in on Melania’s choice of footwear and dragged FLOTUS to filth:

Melania is now standing in a puddle in 4-inch heels acting like a first lady — give us a break. https://t.co/TNGAfVgLg1 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) August 29, 2017

Melania: What should I wear to #HurricaneHarvy

DT: Work clothes

M: Okay but last job was escort service when we met in hotelroom

D Whatever pic.twitter.com/eUJvVqdJQD — UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) August 29, 2017

If Fox News complained about Obama's tan suit, then hell we got the right to complain about Melania's stiletto's. — Ol' Criss (@MissCrystal_1) August 29, 2017

Melania: What are we doing today?

WH staff: We are going to Texas to help HEEL the state.

Melania: Say no more fam. pic.twitter.com/87dRyaBR5i — ALT🛂 Immigration (@ALT_uscis) August 29, 2017

Melania is tipping down to Houston & giving them a cigarette pant with a nasty, sleek Black stiletto. These people are out of this world 😂😂😂 — Keith Sweat & Wavy (@seabethree) August 29, 2017

She does know she's going to a natural disaster, right? Not sure 4 inch heels is the most appropriate footwear. — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) August 29, 2017

Although Melania changed clothes before she landed in Houston, pictures are worth a thousand words and an image of her wearing high heels during the wake of a natural disaster speaks volumes.

Stay woke.