Tokyo Toni Clears Internet Rumors About Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian

Controversy follows D.C,’s own Blac Chyna everywhere she goes. The paparazzi and blogs follows her every move and being the baby mother of a Kardashian intensifies it. In May, the Rob Kardashian/Chyna relationship took a turn for the worse after Rob leaked photos and videos of Chyna all over the internet. Restraining order, a 20/20 appearance and custody hearings later, Chyna has seemed to move on with her live and Rob is back in hiding. How does Chyna’s mother Miss Tokyo Toni feels about all of this?

Toni spills the tea with the Fam, clearing up internet rumors concerning her daughter and gives a detailed look into how it’s like to be the mother of Blac Chyna.