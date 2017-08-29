Tokyo Toni Clears Internet Rumors About Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Tokyo Toni Clears Internet Rumors About Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

Controversy follows D.C,’s own Blac Chyna everywhere she goes. The paparazzi and blogs follows her every move and being the baby mother of a Kardashian intensifies it. In May, the Rob Kardashian/Chyna relationship took a turn for the worse after Rob leaked photos and videos of Chyna all over the internet. Restraining order, a 20/20 appearance and custody hearings later, Chyna has seemed to move on with her live and Rob is back in hiding. How does Chyna’s mother Miss Tokyo Toni feels about all of this?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Toni spills the tea with the Fam, clearing up internet rumors concerning her daughter and gives a detailed look into how it’s like to be the mother of Blac Chyna.

Related: Tokyo Toni Blames Wendy Williams For Her Recent Hospitalization
Related: Here’s What Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Thinks About the Kardashians’ Dissing Her Daughter

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

6 photos Launch gallery

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Continue reading Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Between the commentary from T.I. and Snoop, to the memes, the internet can't decide who should hold the L.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Kevin Hart For…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump…
 21 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The…
 22 hours ago
08.30.17
Malia Obama Confronts A Woman Stalking Her At…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 24 hours ago
08.29.17
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 4 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 5 days ago
08.28.17
Photos