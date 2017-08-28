Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Hurricane Harvey has quickly become one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent history.

The storm hit Houston, Texas, which has become a very popular city for Black and hip hop culture. As the images of people swimming to safety are played out in the media, it’s an instant reminder of how traumatic Hurricane Katrina was when it hit New Orleans in 2005.

Kevin Hart decided to use his celebrity to to get other stars to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts — including Houston native Beyoncé, as well as her husband Jay-Z and other influential celebs. The comedian plans to donate $25K to the cause and urged The Rock, Jerry Seinfield, Dave Chappelle, Justin Timberlake and Steve Harvey to match his gift.

The Carters are known for their silent philanthropy, so it should be interesting to see if they publicly announce their donation. However, Beyoncé did take to Instagram to send a message to the victims of the disaster:

Prayers up for the beautiful people of Houston, Texas and surrounding areas.