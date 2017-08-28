Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Watch the comedian's heartfelt message.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Just For Laughs Festival - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty


Hurricane Harvey has quickly become one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent history.

The storm hit Houston, Texas, which has become a very popular city for Black and hip hop culture. As the images of people swimming to safety are played out in the media, it’s an instant reminder of how traumatic Hurricane Katrina was when it hit New Orleans in 2005.

Kevin Hart decided to use his celebrity to to get other stars to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts — including Houston native Beyoncé, as well as her husband Jay-Z and other influential celebs. The comedian plans to donate $25K to the cause and urged The Rock, Jerry Seinfield, Dave Chappelle, Justin Timberlake and Steve Harvey to match his gift.

The Carters are known for their silent philanthropy, so it should be interesting to see if they publicly announce their donation. However, Beyoncé did take to Instagram to send a message to the victims of the disaster:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Prayers up for the beautiful people of Houston, Texas and surrounding areas.

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

10 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Continue reading Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

     

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 8 hours ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 8 hours ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 13 hours ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 1 day ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 2 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Did Taylor Swift Just Throw Shade At Kanye…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Jesse Williams Slams His Estranged Wife In New…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Here’s How Usher Is Fighting To Stop One…
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Nick Gordon’s Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault Charges
 4 days ago
08.28.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Photos