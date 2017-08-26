Black Tony Claims He’s Headed To The Fight With His “Celebrity Friends” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up to tell Rickey Smiley that he can’t come to work, because he’s on his way to see the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor fight in person, with all of his “celebrity friends.” He also wanted to store his pistol in Rickey’s car, but Rickey was not having it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

