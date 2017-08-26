The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Claims He’s Headed To The Fight With His “Celebrity Friends” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

Black Tony called up to tell Rickey Smiley that he can’t come to work, because he’s on his way to see the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor fight in person, with all of his “celebrity friends.”  He also wanted to store his pistol in Rickey’s car, but Rickey was not having it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Just Realized That Bacon Comes From Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Accuses Listener Of Being Usher’s Accuser [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Of Course Black Tony Looked At The Eclipse With No Glasses On [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 - 08/25)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 - 08/25)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 - 08/25)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 20 hours ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 2 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Did Taylor Swift Just Throw Shade At Kanye…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Jesse Williams Slams His Estranged Wife In New…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Here’s How Usher Is Fighting To Stop One…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Nick Gordon’s Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault Charges
 3 days ago
08.28.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Amy Schumer Responds To Reports She Demanded That…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Jackie Christie’s Estranged Daughter Ta’Kari Lee Is Expecting…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Issa Rae Joins Cast Of ‘The Hate U…
 4 days ago
08.24.17
Photos