FACEBOOK: Removing Pages Belonging to Racist Groups

Facebook is going after hate groups by pulling their accounts.

The social network confirmed that it has removed eight accounts belonging to racist groups in the wake of last weekend’s violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Facebook issued a statement which reads, “Our hearts go out to the people affected by the tragic events in Charlottesville. Facebook does not allow hate speech or praise of terrorist acts or hate crimes, and we are actively removing any posts that glorify the horrendous act committed in Charlottesville.”

Some of the banned groups include White Nationalists United, Right Wing Death Squad and Vanguard America, which is a group that James Fields Jr. — the man who drove his car into a crowd of protesters killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others — allegedly belonged to. (The Hill)

Fasho Thoughts:

This is a step in the right direction toward silencing hate groups.

If Facebook is going to remove these hate group pages, then it needs to remove all pages of groups spreading hate of all kinds, even some left-wing groups.

Twitter needs to do the same.

