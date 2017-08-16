Fasho Celebrity News
CHRIS BROWN: Heartbreak on a Full Moon Release Date

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 56 mins ago
Chris Brown’s long-awaited Heartbreak on a Full Moon album now has a release date.

He took to Twitter shortly after midnight to announce that his eighth album will hit stores on Halloween.

His last full-length release was Loyalty in 2015.

He already has a new single, “Questions,” on all streaming services. Breezy also recently put out “Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, “Privacy” and “Pills & Automobiles,” which features Yo GottiA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black.

In May, Brown revealed that the new album would contain 40 songs!

Fasho Thoughts:

  • A 40-track album makes it a lot easier to go platinum and get on the charts. But that’s a lot of music to make!
  • It’s a buffet of Breezy.
  • This is the opposite of what Jay-Z did with 4:44, which is only about a half-hour long.

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Photos