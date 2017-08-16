CHRIS BROWN: Heartbreak on a Full Moon Release Date

Chris Brown’s long-awaited Heartbreak on a Full Moon album now has a release date.

He took to Twitter shortly after midnight to announce that his eighth album will hit stores on Halloween.

His last full-length release was Loyalty in 2015.

He already has a new single, “Questions,” on all streaming services. Breezy also recently put out “Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, “Privacy” and “Pills & Automobiles,” which features Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black.

In May, Brown revealed that the new album would contain 40 songs!

Fasho Thoughts: