CHRIS BROWN: Heartbreak on a Full Moon Release Date

Chris Brown’s long-awaited Heartbreak on a Full Moon album now has a release date.
He took to Twitter shortly after midnight to announce that his eighth album will hit stores on Halloween.
His last full-length release was Loyalty in 2015.
He already has a new single, “Questions,” on all streaming services. Breezy also recently put out “Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, “Privacy” and “Pills & Automobiles,” which features Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black.
In May, Brown revealed that the new album would contain 40 songs!
Fasho Thoughts:
- A 40-track album makes it a lot easier to go platinum and get on the charts. But that’s a lot of music to make!
- It’s a buffet of Breezy.
- This is the opposite of what Jay-Z did with 4:44, which is only about a half-hour long.
comments – Add Yours