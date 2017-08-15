Jermichael Finley Slams Marshawn Lynch’s National Anthem Protest

may not be a name you hear too often, but he had time to speak out against Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett ‘s decision to not stand for the National Anthem at games.

The former NFL star says Lynch and Bennett don’t even care about social justice and their using Colin Kaepernick‘s protest tactic as a publicity stunt. He told TMZ that he doesn’t believe that any of the guys sitting out during the “Star Spangled Banner” (to protest police brutality and racial injustice) are genuine.

Finley claimed, “It’s more of marketing, it’s not really in their heart that they really want to do that. But once again, I think it’s a selfish reason I really do.” He added that guys like Bennett, Lynch and Kaepernick need to be controversial to stay relevant.

The frustrated former athlete continued to go in on Kaepernick, even suggesting that he get rid of his beloved Afro — the same statements that recently got Michael Vick in hot water. Do you think Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett are taking a stand for the culture, or is it all a publicity stunt?



