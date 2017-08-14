Kevin Hart Claps Back At ‘Bitter’ Women Dragging His Marriage

#BallerificCouples – #eniko #kevinhart #snoopdogg #shantebroadus #lebronjames #savannahjames (swipe) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

had time for his haters today. The comedian is celebrating his one -year anniversary with wifeand he commemorated the occasion on social media. See below:

Well, apparently when Baller Alert reposted Kevin’s tribute, folks had a lot to say about the comedian’s marriage. Many brought up the allegations that he cheated on Eniko back in July.

Now, Kevin is pissed. He responded to the Baller Alert commenters with a lengthy message. “Some of you women are the definition of crabs in a barrel lmao. Y’all hate to see another woman happy…Some of you hate to see people happy in general,” he said. “The reason is because your not happy. Your lonely & wish to have half of the love that these woman have…Your obvious anger is the reason why u don’t have a man or will ever have one.”

Kevin continued with some advice for the women dragging him on the Internet. “Do me a favor and go find somebody to hug and actually smile.” He finishes by showing his appreciation to women who support other women. “You guys are the real MVP’S,” he said. You can read his full comments below.

#kevinhart addressing the haters on our previous post about #BallerificCouples A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Damn, Kev! Did he go too far?

