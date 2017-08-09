Pretty Redz & Lola Teaches Strip Club Etiquette In “Rules” [Explict]

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
In our new series “Rules” guests will give you the do’s and don’t’s of whats happening in their field. In our very first episode we have two ladies that will help everyone who plans to have fun in a Gentlemen’s Club. Exotic Dancers Pretty Redz and Lola give us the rundown on the do’s and don’t’s of how to act in the strip club. Yes, there are rules to this ish and the duo is here to teach us “Strip Club Etiquette.” Learn something from this Radio One Original.
*Viewer discretion is advised*
