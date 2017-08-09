USHER: I Did Not Have Sexual Relations With That Woman

It took two weeks, but we’re finally getting a denial out of Usher. The Grammy-winner says he didn’t have sex with a woman claiming he exposed her to the herpes virus.

Quantasia Sharpton claims he picked her out of the crowd at a concert, got her number and went over to her hotel room where they had sex. She alleges he never told her he had genital herpes.

Sources close to the singer say he doesn’t recall whether or not he pulled her up onstage but says he absolutely didn’t hook up with her. He “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.” Which means just because he chose her during the show doesn’t mean she’s his type. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Who knows what repercussions this will have. It could kill his career — or drain his bank accounts.

If the allegations are bogus, why did he wait so long to refute them? Or maybe his lawyer told him to keep quiet in hopes the whole thing would blow over?

You’ve gotta wonder what kind of effect this will have on his marriage.

It’s a classic case of he-said, she-said. Looks like this one is going to court.

We know Quantasia wasn’t infected with the virus. The question is, does she have any other proof that she and Usher hooked up?

