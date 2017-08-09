Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At NFL Headquarters

Spike Lee wants the world, and Colin Kaepernick , to know that he’s not standing on the battle field alone.

On Tuesday, the legendary director called for a rally at the NFL headquarters in New York City to protest that a great player like Kaep remains unsigned. Many people believe that Colin’s choice to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality is the reason no team in the league has offered him a contract.

Spike says that rally will take place on August 23, however, he’s not the one who organized it:

I Did Not Organize And Set Up This Protest. However I Still Support My Brother And His Stance On The Injustices In The USA — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) August 8, 2017

The Justice League organization gets the credit for arranging the rally — the same group that made the “I Can’t Breathe” shirts for athletes after Eric Garner’s untimely death.

Will you be attending?