Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At NFL Headquarters

Will you be attending?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Spike Lee wants the world, and Colin Kaepernick, to know that he’s not standing on the battle field alone.

On Tuesday, the legendary director called for a rally at the NFL headquarters in New York City to protest that a great player like Kaep remains unsigned. Many people believe that Colin’s choice to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality is the reason no team in the league has offered him a contract.

Spike says that rally will take place on August 23, however, he’s not the one who organized it:

People Let's Get The Story Straight. I Fully Support My Brother KAP 100 Percent. I However Find His Situation Very Suspect. How Is It Possible That All 32 Teams In The NFL (NO FREEDOM LEAGUE) Can't Or Won't Find A Spot For Number 7 On Their Rosters With His Proven Talent? Do Some Research And Peruse The Current Rosters Of All 32 NFL Teams And Check Out Who Are Their 2nd And 3rd String Quarterbacks (And There Are Teams That He Could Be The Starting QB) . After Doing That, Scratch And Shake Ya Head. Now About This Rally, I First Heard About The United We Stand Rally This Morning. I Did Not Organize It, This Is Not My Brainchild. I Don't Know Who Started This, But It Wasn't Me. The Fact Is I Can't Even Make It To The Rally. I Have A Shoot The Very Same Day Which Was Planned 2 Weeks Ago That I CAN NOT Reschedule. Nonetheless I Will Be There In Spirit And Solidarity. I Truly Hope And Pray That 1 Courageous Owner And General Manager Will Step Up And DO THE RIGHT THING. Kap Needs To Be In Uniform In The NFL For The 2017-18 Season. Onward And Upward, Spike Lee. YA DIG – SHO-NUFF? And Dats Da "COLLUSION" TRUTH, RUTH

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

The Justice League organization gets the credit for arranging the rally — the same group that made the “I Can’t Breathe” shirts for athletes after Eric Garner’s untimely death.

Will you be attending?

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

