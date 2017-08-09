Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At NFL Headquarters

Spike Lee wants the world, and Colin Kaepernick, to know that he’s not standing on the battle field alone.
On Tuesday, the legendary director called for a rally at the NFL headquarters in New York City to protest that a great player like Kaep remains unsigned. Many people believe that Colin’s choice to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality is the reason no team in the league has offered him a contract.
Spike says that rally will take place on August 23, however, he’s not the one who organized it:
People Let's Get The Story Straight. I Fully Support My Brother KAP 100 Percent. I However Find His Situation Very Suspect. How Is It Possible That All 32 Teams In The NFL (NO FREEDOM LEAGUE) Can't Or Won't Find A Spot For Number 7 On Their Rosters With His Proven Talent? Do Some Research And Peruse The Current Rosters Of All 32 NFL Teams And Check Out Who Are Their 2nd And 3rd String Quarterbacks (And There Are Teams That He Could Be The Starting QB) . After Doing That, Scratch And Shake Ya Head. Now About This Rally, I First Heard About The United We Stand Rally This Morning. I Did Not Organize It, This Is Not My Brainchild. I Don't Know Who Started This, But It Wasn't Me. The Fact Is I Can't Even Make It To The Rally. I Have A Shoot The Very Same Day Which Was Planned 2 Weeks Ago That I CAN NOT Reschedule. Nonetheless I Will Be There In Spirit And Solidarity. I Truly Hope And Pray That 1 Courageous Owner And General Manager Will Step Up And DO THE RIGHT THING. Kap Needs To Be In Uniform In The NFL For The 2017-18 Season. Onward And Upward, Spike Lee. YA DIG – SHO-NUFF? And Dats Da "COLLUSION" TRUTH, RUTH
The Justice League organization gets the credit for arranging the rally — the same group that made the “I Can’t Breathe” shirts for athletes after Eric Garner’s untimely death.
Will you be attending?