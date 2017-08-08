Boosie Badazz Isn’t Done Defending Himself After Comments About His Son And Oral Sex

Boosie Badazz has some words for folks coming after his parenting skills after he jokingly promised his 14-year-old son oral sex this week. Today on Instagram, he defended a 14-year-old having sex, arguing that its the age when many folks he knew were sexually active. He also said where he is from “girls were pregnant at 13 and 14.”
Things then took an odd turn when Boosie assumed the women dragging him never had a father figure in their life. He tried to clean up this disastrous statement by saying parents should be concerned with building relationships with their kids, instead of worrying about what he’s doing. See below:
Everybody in my Dm Sayin I'm a poor father etc. well you're wrong about that .Im there for my kids from the youngest to the oldest.If you don't think kids r sexually active at 14 you better wake up it's 2017. Where I'm from girls were pregnant at 13 and 14 on the regular.They had no daddy to talk to them about what's in boys ,the streets r STDs etc.I have a relationship where I can talk to my teenage kids about anything .Most of you women in my Dm who r coming for me never had a father figure in your life,never had a bond with your dad or just don't want to face reality that it's 2017 n kids r sexually active at that age.Its up to us as parents to have sit downs with our teenagers to learn what they r going through in all aspects of there life.Most of you men coming at me don't do shit for your kids smh U will never understand a bond with a child because your child has no respect for you n your absence in they life n they don't trust you at all .Your babymoma is they father ,mother n best friend. While you typing words to me u should be writing an apology to your child for being U (a sperm donor). Y'all can never be the daddy I am. I had shows Thursday to Monday this week n today it was time for me to take the majority of them back to Louisiana. Well check this out , I'm tired ass fuck right now. I could have put them on a plane are got someone to drop them off to Louisiana. Instead I'm in a sprinter right now driving them to Louisiana having fun with them on our last day together for a couple months. Muther fuckers that's what real daddies do.🖕🏿🖕🏿
We doubt this post will help his case of good parenting skills. Maybe Boosie should lay low for awhile — oh wait, he has a mixtape to promote. Anything for the press!