‘Insecure’ Renewed For Season Three

There’s great news this week for Insecure fanatics. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the hit HBO show will be returning for a third season. The star of the show,, announced Insecure‘s renewal with a fun slide. See below:

Insecure‘s renewal announcement comes in the middle of the second season, which airs right after Game of Thrones. Along with Insecure, HBO announced that the Dwayne Johnson-led show Ballers will also return for a fourth season. “We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate,” said HBO programming exec VP Amy Gravitt. “We’re so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows.”

Rae co-created Insecure with Larry Wilmore and she currently serves as executive producer with Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, and show runner, Prentice Penny. You can watch Insecure Sunday nights at 10:30 p.m. EST on HBO.

