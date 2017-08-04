SharifDKingShow Dave East Ft Jazzy Amra -“Slow Down” (Video)

Harlem native Dave East is quickly risen in his own right as a rapper and lyricist bringing the gritty New York style back to the forefront. Dave East’s previous project “Kairi Chanel” named after his daughter, has served as a solid project talking to a lot of his personal experiences and thoughts on the come up. Dave East leaks a video from his “Slow Down” track calling on New York Based singer Jazzy Amra to add her soulful melodies to the message driven song. Dave East pushing out this kind of song brings forward a gigantic amount of awareness for the fast street life that a ton of inner city teens and young adults face when growing up. I love the real life visuals of Dave East And Jazzy Amra as they paint the picture of multiple scenarios that happen when you portray a certain image or live a certain lifestyle straight from the porch stoop. Watch the “Slow Down” video below.

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama 13 photos Launch gallery 10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama 1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son. Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage. Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. He always gets his hands a little dirty. Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. He was never afraid to have a good time. 5 of 13 6. The White House was always lit, and full of celebs. 6 of 13 7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Plus, he’s all about b-ball. Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth. Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life. Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Despite his insane schedule, he’s a pretty hands on dad. 11 of 13 12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful. Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. He gave us hope… 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Dave East Ft Jazzy Amra -“Slow Down” (Video) 10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we are just in time for the holidays.

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow