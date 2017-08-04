Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Dave East Ft Jazzy Amra -“Slow Down” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 39 mins ago
Leave a comment

Harlem native Dave East is quickly risen in his own right as a rapper and lyricist bringing the gritty New York style back to the forefront. Dave East’s previous project “Kairi Chanel” named after his daughter, has served as a solid project talking to a lot of his personal experiences and thoughts on the come up. Dave East leaks a video from his “Slow Down” track calling on New York Based singer Jazzy Amra to add her soulful melodies to the message driven song. Dave East pushing out this kind of song brings forward a gigantic amount of awareness for the fast street life that a ton of inner city teens and young adults face when growing up. I love the real life visuals of Dave East And Jazzy Amra as they paint the picture of multiple scenarios that happen when you portray a certain image or live a certain lifestyle straight from the porch stoop. Watch the “Slow Down” video below.

 

 

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Dave East Ft Jazzy Amra -“Slow Down” (Video)

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we are just in time for the holidays.

 

#FollowTheCrown :

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

 

101.1 The Wiz , Dave East , HIP-HOP , Jazzy Amra , Kairi Chanel , Kairi Chanel Mixtape , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , mass appeal , mass appeal records , Music , rap , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , Triangle offense , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Oprah Explains Why She Can’t ‘Accept’ Herself Over…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Lil Scrappy Speaks Out About Partying With Bobby…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gave A Blessed Donation To School Girls…
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged With Stabbing Homeless…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Dave Chappelle Can’t Stop Telling Transphobic Jokes
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Suge Knight Indicted For Making Death Threats Against…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rap Legend The Kidd Creole Charged With Murder
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Bill Cosby Loses Another Lawyer Just Before Retrial
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Know Your Lane: Michael Jordan Claps Back At…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Try To Pass As…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Carmelo Anthony Might Soon Be Working For Beyoncé
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Photos