Mary J. Blige Performs at the Cincinnati Music Festival

closed out the show on Friday at the Cincinnati Music Festival and brought the Queen City to their feet! Mary took it back to her first album ‘What’s the 411’ and sang songs from her newest project ‘Strength of a Woman’.

Check out a piece of her performance at the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by Procter and Gamble.

RELATED STORY: See Performances from the Cincinnati Music Festival

Procter and Gamble Presents Black In America: A Panel Discussion

Your browser does not support iframes.