Oprah Explains Why She Can’t ‘Accept’ Herself Over 200 Pounds

is not about gaining weight. She recently talked with the New York Times for a special article on dieting and weight gain. “So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as a I am’ — I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds,” she said. “Because it’s too much work on my heart. It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family.”

Oprah has a very public history of battling weight gain. The 63-year-old mogul has even invested in health and weight loss programs, purchasing a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers back in 2015. According to Page Six, Oprah has lost at least 40 pounds so far. When she explained why she got involved with Weight Watchers, Oprah said, “This whole P.C. about accepting yourself as you are – you should, 100 percent.” But,she went further, “It’s a mechanism to keep myself on track that brings a level of consciousness and awareness to my eating. It actually is, for me, mindful eating, because the points are so ingrained now.”

It seems like this is a two step process for the powerful O. Love yourself, then monitor your eating for a healthy life. Do you agree with Oprah’s statements? Let us know what you think in the comments below.