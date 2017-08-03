Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Oprah Explains Why She Can’t ‘Accept’ Herself Over 200 Pounds

The media queen goes deep about weight.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
Premiere Of OWN's 'Greenleaf' - Arrivals

Source: Angela Weiss / Getty

Oprah Winfrey is not about gaining weight. She recently talked with the New York Times for a special article on dieting and weight gain. “So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as a I am’ — I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds,” she said. “Because it’s too much work on my heart. It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family.”

Oprah has a very public history of battling weight gain. The 63-year-old mogul has even invested in health and weight loss programs, purchasing a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers back in 2015. According to Page Six, Oprah has lost at least 40 pounds so far. When she explained why she got involved with Weight Watchers, Oprah said, “This whole P.C. about accepting yourself as you are – you should, 100 percent.” But,she went further, “It’s a mechanism to keep myself on track that brings a level of consciousness and awareness to my eating. It actually is, for me, mindful eating, because the points are so ingrained now.”

It seems like this is a two step process for the powerful O. Love yourself, then monitor your eating for a healthy life. Do you agree with Oprah’s statements? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Oprah Explains Why She Can’t ‘Accept’ Herself Over…
 1 hour ago
08.03.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special…
 2 hours ago
08.03.17
Lil Scrappy Speaks Out About Partying With Bobby…
 2 hours ago
08.03.17
A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding…
 3 hours ago
08.03.17
Dave Chappelle Can’t Stop Telling Transphobic Jokes
 6 hours ago
08.03.17
Suge Knight Indicted For Making Death Threats Against…
 7 hours ago
08.03.17
Rap Legend The Kidd Creole Charged With Murder
 7 hours ago
08.03.17
Bill Cosby Loses Another Lawyer Just Before Retrial
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Know Your Lane: Michael Jordan Claps Back At…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Try To Pass As…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Carmelo Anthony Might Soon Be Working For Beyoncé
 1 day ago
08.03.17
André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Photos