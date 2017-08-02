Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Know Your Lane: Michael Jordan Claps Back At Lavar Ball

Don't come for the GOAT unless he sends for you.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

UCLA v USC

Source: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty


Lavar Ball has done a lot of trash talking this year, but he probably shouldn’t have come for the basketball king himself, Michael Jordan.

Back in March, Ball made headlines by saying he “would kill” Jordan in a one-on-one game “back in my heyday,” but now MJ is responding to the outspoken dad’s comments. On Monday, Jordan told campers at his Flight School basketball camp, “You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really?”

The NBA Hall Of Famer added, “It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’m [going to] give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.” Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, is known for basking in the controversy he creates — however, he has yet to respond to MJ’s unexpected clapback.

Check out MJ’s classic response above.

Michael Jordan's 50th Birthday Celebration In Houston, Texas (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

Michael Jordan's 50th Birthday Celebration In Houston, Texas (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Michael Jordan’s 50th Birthday Celebration In Houston, Texas (PHOTOS)

Michael Jordan's 50th Birthday Celebration In Houston, Texas (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bill Cosby Loses Another Lawyer Just Before Retrial
 18 hours ago
08.03.17
Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t…
 19 hours ago
08.03.17
Know Your Lane: Michael Jordan Claps Back At…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Try To Pass As…
 22 hours ago
08.03.17
Carmelo Anthony Might Soon Be Working For Beyoncé
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
SMH: Actress Who Plays Tasha From ‘Insecure’ Is…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Here’s What Went Down At R. Kelly’s First…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 3 days ago
08.01.17
Photos