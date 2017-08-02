SharifDKingShow Casanova – “The Old 50” (Video)

The Rising Artist Casanova, one of the newest signee’s to Memph Bleek leaked his track “The Old 5o” which he dropped months ago off his buzzing mixtape “Be Safe Tho”. Casanova makes the song move powerful with the release of his newest video to match song, truly embedding “The Old 50”. Casanova is always showcasing brooklyn no matter where he is, watch him rep alongside his crew and some exotic woman in the video below.

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow