André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A Hobby’

is one rapper who doesn’t mind laying low. Aside from a few guest appearances, the one half ofstays out of the spotlight.

If you’re waiting for the next OutKast album, you might have to bury the idea. In an interview with Complex, André Benjamin said he’s trying to distance himself from rap. “I kind of like not being a part of [rap], now that I’ve done it,” he said. “As I get older, I start to see myself move more back from it —the hustle and bustle of putting out an album, the pressure of being in the studio trying to come up with something. Now, it’s more like a hobby for me, so I don’t think about it in that way.”

In the future, André said he hopes to not be a rapper at all. “At this stage, I’m really more focused on what I am going to be doing 10 years from now. And I hope to God it won’t be rapping.”

Despite André’s own disinterest in rap music, he still loves to collaborate with other artists. André made an appearance on Frank Ocean‘s “Solo (Reprise),” A Tribe Called Quest‘s “Kids…” and Travis Scott’s “The Ends,” just to name a few in 2016. André even voiced support for artists like Young Thug saying, “To do those things he does, you have to have big f*ckin’ balls. It’s almost harder than the guy who’s portraying hard, you know? It’s kind of mind-fucking people.”

