Confunkshun Performs At The Cincinnati Music Festival [video]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Day three of the Cincinnati Music Festival featured throwback funk favorite Confunkshun.

Confunkshun hit the stage with an energetic performance running through their many romantic ballads and dance-party hits. Check out their performance of “Shake and Dance With Me” off their Loveshine album from 1978.

RELATED STORY:

SWV Performs At The Cincinnati Music Festival

Procter and Gamble Presents Black In America: A Panel Discussion