LOL: Rihanna Reacts To People Calling Out Her Weight Gain

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 days ago
People can’t seem to stop talking about the new “thick” Rihanna. While some are loving RiRi’s new curvier frame, others have gone as far as to body shame the beautiful Bajan singer. Either way, she DGAF.

'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


A Rihanna fan account on Instagram recently posted a video of Rihanna and her best friend Melissa buying snacks at a convenience store and the “Kiss It Better” singer had a killer selection of junk food in hand.

“You just walked in the store and you already have four snacks,” Rihanna’s friend LeeLee teases. “Stop judging her!” Melissa scolds.

Rihanna caught wind of the caption and responded as only Rihanna can. “Somebody called me too fat? *crying emojis*,”

It’s safe to say Ri is 100% unbothered by the critics. And why should she be? After all, the girl is gorgeous, has a billionaire boo and is still slaying. That’s the spirit, Robz!

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

