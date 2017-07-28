Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors

R. Kelly hasn’t been very visible since news broke earlier this month that he’s allegedly the mastermind behind an abusive sex cult in Atlanta and Chicago.

On Friday, the controversial singer finally resurfaced to speak out about the disturbing allegations — sort of. The 50-year-old recorded and posted a video clip, telling fans, “Despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show.” He has three nights of concerts, starting Friday night in Virginia Beach.

#rkelly addresses the sex cult accusations against him. It seemingly aint slowing up nothing for him via @theshaderoom A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

The news comes after the parents of one of Kelly’s alleged captives, Joycelyn Savage, came forth and threatened the musician with a lawsuit. However, both Joycelyn and R. Kelly are denying all claims. As we previously reported, Kelly is currently under FBI investigation following the accusations and has hired Bill Cosby’s former trial lawyer Monique Pressley to represent him in court.

Looks like R. Kelly is focusing on his ticket sales while his legal issues play out. Check out the brief clip above.