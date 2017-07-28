Entertainment
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles With Cocaine

Wow.

Posted 10 hours ago
Kobe Bryant And Phil Jackson Address The Media

Lamar Odom has come a long way since he overdosed and nearly died back in 2015. Almost two years later, the former NBA star is back and telling his story.

In a candid article he wrote for The Players’ Tribune entitled “Done in the Dark,” L.O. spoke about feeling trapped when he woke up in a hospital room from his coma, saying, “When I woke up in the hospital room in Nevada [in October 2015], I couldn’t move. I couldn’t talk. I was trapped inside my own body. My throat hurt like hell. I looked down and I had all these tubes coming out of my mouth. So I panicked.”

The former addict added that he “was doing coke every day. Pretty much every second of free time that I had, I was doing coke. I couldn’t control it. I didn’t want to control it.” In the words of the infamous Rick James, Odom added, “‘Cocaine is a hell of a drug.’ It’s a hell of a drug. It will make you do things you never thought you’d do. It will turn you into a different person. It will put you in situations where you say to yourself, ‘How the f–k did I get here?’”

As for how he was introduced to the drug in the first place, Lamar revealed that he didn’t try cocaine until he attended a party in Miami at the age of 24. He continued, “Anybody who’s lived a complicated, drug-infused life like I’ve lived knows the cycle — with women, cheating on my wife, s–t like that. Nights when I should have been asleep. Nights when I stayed up sniffing coke. Lots of those nights.”

Lamar did admit that his ex wife Khloé Kardashian stayed by his side throughout his tumultuous drug addiction, saying, “My ex-wife was there in the room with me. After all the s**t I had done, I was surprised to see her. Honestly, that’s when I knew that I was probably in bad shape.”


We’re glad to see Lamar Odom is in a healthy space.  Check out the video above for more details about the star’s dark past.

