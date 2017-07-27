Fasho Celebrity News
Are You Ready For The Emoji Movie???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
THE EMOJI MOVIE (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji.

WHO’S IN IT? T.J. Miller, Anna Faris, Sofia Vergara, Patrick StewartJames Corden, Christina Aguilera

Fasho TRIVIA:

  • The first trailer has nearly four times more dislikes than likes on YouTube.
  • Before the movie, a short film titled Puppy will be shown. It’s based on the Hotel Transylvania films.
  • Anna Faris replaced Broad City star Ilana Glazer as Jailbreak.
