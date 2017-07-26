YFN Lucci recognizes his come up with his latest visual for “Way Up”. YFN Lucci always found a way to provide for his family no matter what. The Atlanta Rapper has truly paved the way for others and expressed how grateful he is each time he leveled up. Lucci made it through the trenches allowing his hunger to create a path for him and everyone around him. You can find the “Way up” single on his “Long Live Nut” EP. While there is more to accomplish you can only respect YFN Lucci as continues on his journey, all the “Way Up”. Watch the giant version of YFN Lucci as he runs the city in the video below.

YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 14 photos Launch gallery YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 1. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 1 of 14 2. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 2 of 14 3. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 3 of 14 4. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 4 of 14 5. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 5 of 14 6. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 6 of 14 7. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 7 of 14 8. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 8 of 14 9. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 9 of 14 10. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 10 of 14 11. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 11 of 14 12. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 12 of 14 13. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 13 of 14 14. YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading #SharifDKingShow YFN Lucci – “Way Up” (Video) YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow