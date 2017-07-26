SharifDKingShow YFN Lucci – “Way Up” (Video)

YFN Lucci recognizes his come up with his latest visual for “Way Up”. YFN Lucci always found a way to provide for his family no matter what. The Atlanta Rapper has truly paved the way for others and expressed how grateful he is each time he leveled up. Lucci made it through the trenches allowing his hunger to create a path for him and everyone around him. You can find the “Way up” single on his “Long Live Nut” EP. While there is more to accomplish you can only respect YFN Lucci as continues on his journey, all the “Way Up”. Watch the giant version of YFN Lucci as he runs the city in the video below.
