Shots Fired: Brandy Makes It Clear!

Can you say shade? Right after J. Lo’s birthday sheesh.
Brandy shared a pic on IG that is clearly ICONIC! With her and Mariah Carey, but it wasn’t the picture that had people feeling some type of way… it was the caption.
#SheKnowsMe @mariahcarey #fbf Oh My God, what happened?? I swear to Goodness I don't know what the fuss it about. I love this pic and now everyone thinks I'm throwing shade?? At who??? This is funny. Can't take this one down, I love this picture and whenever I'm throwing shade (light) it's not questionable, you know that I am!!! Also, I've met her several times like the several seats that should be taken, she does know me. Not well…..but she would say hi at 7 eleven or Rite Aid… #chileHi
You may be wondering what’s the problem with #SheKnowsMe. I would love for Mariah Carey or Brandy to know me too!
Mariah Carey is known for saying the people she doesn’t know, and one person she states very clearly that she doesn’t know, is J. Lo.
Brandy tries to clear up how she stirred the pot on ‘The Talk’
ok girl.