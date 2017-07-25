Shots Fired: Brandy Makes It Clear!

Can you say shade? Right after J. Lo’s birthday sheesh.

Brandy shared a pic on IG that is clearly ICONIC! With her and Mariah Carey, but it wasn’t the picture that had people feeling some type of way… it was the caption.

You may be wondering what’s the problem with #SheKnowsMe. I would love for Mariah Carey or Brandy to know me too!

Mariah Carey is known for saying the people she doesn’t know, and one person she states very clearly that she doesn’t know, is J. Lo.

Brandy tries to clear up how she stirred the pot on ‘The Talk’

ok girl.

