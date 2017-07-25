FOX's 'My Kitchen Rules' - Season One

FOX’s ‘My Kitchen Rules’ – Season One

Photo by FOX's 'My Kitchen Rules' - Season One

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Shots Fired: Brandy Makes It Clear!

Mariah Carey May not Know Who J. Lo Is But She Knows Brandy

Written By: ashmac

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
FOX's 'My Kitchen Rules' - Season One

Source: FOX / Getty

Can you say shade? Right after J. Lo’s birthday sheesh.

Brandy shared a pic on IG that is clearly ICONIC! With her and Mariah Carey, but it wasn’t the picture that had people feeling some type of way… it was the caption.

You may be wondering what’s the problem with #SheKnowsMe. I would love for Mariah Carey or Brandy to know me too!

Mariah Carey is known for saying the people she doesn’t know, and one person she states very clearly that she doesn’t know, is J. Lo.

Brandy tries to clear up how she stirred the pot on ‘The Talk’

ok girl.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Brandy , J.LO , Just Ash , Just in , mariah carey , midday mayhem , she knows me , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Shots Fired: Brandy Makes It Clear!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 23 hours ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Photos