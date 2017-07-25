Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFASHO TEEN DRIVER: Arrested After Live-Streaming Crash That Killed Her Sister

An 18-year-old girl found herself behind bars Friday in Central California after Instagramming video of a car accident in which her sister was killed.

Obdulia Sanchez was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving related to the killer crash, according to records at the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Her bail has been set at $300,000.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Sanchez veered off a road and when she tried to correct the turn, she went too far and traveled across lanes before crashing into a wire fence. Her car then rolled into a field. During the crash, her 14-year-old sister was ejected from the car. Another 14-year-old girl in the car suffered a severe injury to her right leg and was hospitalized. Neither girl was wearing a seat belt.

Sanchez’s video, recorded while she was driving a Buick, shows her wearing a red baseball cap and singing as music plays loudly in the background. At one point she flips the bird at the camera.

As the crash happens, screams are heard. With the recording still rolling, Sanchez said, “Everybody, if I go to…jail for life you already know why.” She then turned the camera on her sister, who was on the ground in a field apparently suffering from severe head trauma.

Later, Sanchez kisses her sister’s face, pleads with her to wake up and says, “I love you. Rest in peace sweetie. If you don’t survive, I am so…sorry.” (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This story illustrates why you shouldn’t play with your phone while driving, especially while intoxicated.
  • What a tragic story.
  • It also shows why you should always wear a seat belt.
  • Do you think Sanchez should go to “jail for life” or has she already suffered enough with the death of her sister?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

 

Photos