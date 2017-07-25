Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Asap Mob Ft. Asap Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo – “Raf” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Asap Mob has moved forward with the release of their video for “Raf” Featuring Playboi Carti & Quavo Minus Lil uzi Vert & Frank Ocean. The Star – studded visual for “raf” also serves as look book for the clothing line. While it is peculiar for Frank Ocean to have leaked the song on his Blonded Radio Show episode 6 and him nor Lil Uzi Vert appear in the video, the VHS style video still managed to make it fun and stress the importance of rocking Raf Simmons attire. Peep the video below.

 

 

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Asap Mob Ft. Asap Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo – "Raf" (Video)

