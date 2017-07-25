SharifDKingShow Asap Mob Ft. Asap Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo – “Raf” (Video)

Asap Mob has moved forward with the release of their video for “Raf” Featuring Playboi Carti & Quavo Minus Lil uzi Vert & Frank Ocean. The Star – studded visual for “raf” also serves as look book for the clothing line. While it is peculiar for Frank Ocean to have leaked the song on his Blonded Radio Show episode 6 and him nor Lil Uzi Vert appear in the video, the VHS style video still managed to make it fun and stress the importance of rocking Raf Simmons attire. Peep the video below.
It’s Lit: All The Stars On The Billboard Music Awards Magenta Carpet
19 photos Launch gallery
It’s Lit: All The Stars On The Billboard Music Awards Magenta Carpet
1. G-Eazy1 of 19
2. Rita Ora2 of 19
3. Jussie Smollett3 of 19
4. Lea Michele4 of 19
5. Camila Cabello5 of 19
6. Ansel Elgort6 of 19
7. DJ Khaled7 of 19
8. Rachel Lindsay8 of 19
9. Ludacris9 of 19
10. John Legend10 of 19
11. Vanessa Hudgens11 of 19
12. Nicole Scherzinger12 of 19
13. Sway Calloway13 of 19
14. The Chainsmokers14 of 19
15. Hailee Steinfeld15 of 19
16. Jason Derulo16 of 19
17. Ty Dolla $ign17 of 19
18. Olivia Munn18 of 19
19. Desiigner and Drake19 of 19
#FollowTheCrown:
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow
comments – Add Yours