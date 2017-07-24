DONALD TRUMP: Wrongly Blames N.Y. Times for “Foiled” Take Down of ISIS Leader

Donald Trump tweeted over the weekend that The New York Times had “foiled” the U.S. military’s attempt to take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In a tweet on Saturday Trump wrote, “The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist, al-Baghdadi. Their sick agenda over National Security.”

As is often the case, this tweet seemed to be inspired by a report Trump saw on Fox News. The network broadcast a segment 25 minutes before his post. Fox reported that on June 8th, 2015, the newspaper printed a story that a U.S. raid in Syria led to the killing of one of Baghdadi’s key men, and the capture of his wife.

Fox cited comments by General Tony Thomas of the United States Special Operations Command, who said Baghdadi’s position “was leaked in a prominent national newspaper about a week later that lead went dead.”

Although Thomas did not specifically name the Times, the newspaper hit back, pointing out that that information was made public in news releases issued by the Pentagon three weeks before the Times article, and was covered by several other news outlets at the time. (The New York Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

There really seems to be a war on the press, with various high-powered individuals trying to discredit various outlets.

Trump doesn’t like the media investigating his possible wrongdoings.

The press needs to back off and let Trump make America great again.