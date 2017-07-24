Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

DONALD TRUMP: Wrongly Blames N.Y. Times for “Foiled” Take Down of ISIS Leader

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 38 mins ago
Leave a comment

Donald Trump tweeted over the weekend that The New York Times had “foiled” the U.S. military’s attempt to take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In a tweet on Saturday Trump wrote, “The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist, al-Baghdadi. Their sick agenda over National Security.”

As is often the case, this tweet seemed to be inspired by a report Trump saw on Fox News. The network broadcast a segment 25 minutes before his post. Fox reported that on June 8th, 2015, the newspaper printed a story that a U.S. raid in Syria led to the killing of one of Baghdadi’s key men, and the capture of his wife.

Fox cited comments by General Tony Thomas of the United States Special Operations Command, who said Baghdadi’s position “was leaked in a prominent national newspaper about a week later that lead went dead.”

Although Thomas did not specifically name the Times, the newspaper hit back, pointing out that that information was made public in news releases issued by the Pentagon three weeks before the Times article, and was covered by several other news outlets at the time. (The New York Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • There really seems to be a war on the press, with various high-powered individuals trying to discredit various outlets.
  • Trump doesn’t like the media investigating his possible wrongdoings.
  • The press needs to back off and let Trump make America great again.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

6 photos Launch gallery

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

Continue reading DONALD TRUMP: Wrongly Blames N.Y. Times for “Foiled” Take Down of ISIS Leader

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

June 14th is a very interesting day for America. Although some people recognize it as Donald Trump’s birthday, wise people know that there are other monumental things that happened on this very day. This day marks 200 days remaining until the end of the year and usually falls on a Tuesday or Thursday — rarely a Wednesday. But with Trump as the leader of the free world, even calendar dates are feeling unsure about themselves these days. Check out these other moments to remember on June 14, besides Donald Trump’s birthday.

 

"Foiled" , blames , Donald Trump , donjuanfasho , Down , Fasho Celebrity News , For , ISIS , leader , N.Y. , Of , Take , Times , Wrongly

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 20 hours ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 24 hours ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West’s ‘Pal’ Responds to Rumors That He…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Mike Conley Jr. Gives A Hilarious Response To…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Mayoral Candidate Tells Black Constituents ‘Go Back To…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Blac Chyna’s Mama Rages Against Tyga For His…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
This Is How Hard Jada Pinkett Smith Was…
 4 days ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Rumors
 4 days ago
07.20.17
Photos