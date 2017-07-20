Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Snoop Dogg Ft. K. Camp – “Trash Bags” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Just in case you wondering where Snoop Dogg has been lately, know that he “Neva Left.” Snoop Dogg dropped his 15th studio album like the boss that he is. Snoop Dogg & K. Camp link up on the subject trash bags. You can find this track on Snoop Dogg’s “Neva Left” project, a song that with incredible bass to rock to. In the video you can Snoop & K. Camp in the strip club with exotic woman alongside them filling up the “Trash Bag.” Watch the video below.

 

 

Sharif

Source: Sharif D.King / King Sharif

