Fan Sues Kanye West Over Tidal Subscription And Ye’ Fires Back

When you come for Kanye West , be prepared for him to come back harder — and with recents.

The rapper has been hit with multiple lawsuits from fans since his album The Life of Pablo dropped in February of last year. One of the class action suits, filed by Justin Baker-Rhett, claims that Yeezy conned people into getting Tidal on the basis it would be the only place they could hear his album. Baker-Rhett referenced tweets posted by West in the lawsuit, including one that proclaimed, “My album will never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale. You can only get it on Tidal.”

However, the album soon became available on Tidal’s rival streaming services just a month after its February 2016 release. Kanye clapped back with documents, attained by Billboard, saying that after he initially released Pablo, numerous changes were made to the album, and the versions now available on the competing streaming services are different. He insists that the original version of the album has only been on Tidal. Ye’s team argues, “The versions of The Life of Pablo that are available on other streaming services are different from the original, Tidal-only version. He has altered lyrics, changed vocals, added new beats, and remixed songs. Plaintiff does not dispute that there are differences between the versions of the album available on the different streaming services, and therefore he has not shown that Mr. West’s tweet about the exclusivity of The Life of Pablo on Tidal was false.”

Kanye’s Twitter receipts actually prove his point — including one that says TLOP is “living breathing changing creative expression.”

Yeezy is requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed.

