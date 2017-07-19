Fasho Celebrity News
More Details Have Been Released About Beyoncé’s Newborn Twins.!!!

More details have been released about Beyoncé’s newborn twins.

Rumi is the older one. She was born first on the morning of June 13th. Her baby brother Sir arrived a minute later. The twins were delivered via C-section by Dr. Paul Crane, who is also Kim Kardashian‘s OB-GYN.

The birth certificates show that Rumi and Sir do not have middle names. They have their dad’s legal last name, Carter. (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • TMZ leaked the twins names because Jay Z’s company trademarked them last month.
  • What kind of “push present” is good enough for Queen Bey?
  • George Clooney’s babies are only the second most famous twins this month.
