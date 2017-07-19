More details have been released about Beyoncé’s newborn twins.
Rumi is the older one. She was born first on the morning of June 13th. Her baby brother Sir arrived a minute later. The twins were delivered via C-section by Dr. Paul Crane, who is also Kim Kardashian‘s OB-GYN.
The birth certificates show that Rumi and Sir do not have middle names. They have their dad’s legal last name, Carter. (People)
Fasho Thoughts:
- TMZ leaked the twins names because Jay Z’s company trademarked them last month.
- What kind of “push present” is good enough for Queen Bey?
- George Clooney’s babies are only the second most famous twins this month.
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party
8 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party
1. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 2 of 8
3. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 3 of 8
4. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 4 of 8
5. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 5 of 8
6. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 6 of 8
7. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 7 of 8
8. The Carters Push PartySource:Instagram 8 of 8
comments – Add Yours