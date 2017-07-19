More details have been released about Beyoncé’s newborn twins.

Rumi is the older one. She was born first on the morning of June 13th. Her baby brother Sir arrived a minute later. The twins were delivered via C-section by Dr. Paul Crane, who is also Kim Kardashian‘s OB-GYN.

The birth certificates show that Rumi and Sir do not have middle names. They have their dad’s legal last name, Carter. (People)

Fasho Thoughts: