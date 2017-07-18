Entertainment
Pimp C’s Widow Is Not Here For Young Thug Referencing Her Husband

Mrs. Butler put the rapper on blast.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Pimp C Video Shoot

Source: Bill Olive / Getty


Young Thug‘s controversial (and sometimes inaudible) lyrics has gotten him in trouble once again — but probably not with someone he expected to have beef with.

Last week, Thugger and Chance the Rapper released a new track called “Big B’s” in which Thug name dropped late rapper Pimp C, much to his wife’s dismay. He rapped, “Pimp C, I ain’t doing that, I’ma f**k her on the sheets, yeah / And all my n***as loyal like Bun B, hold on.” Pimp’s wife, Chinara Butler, took to Instagram to warn the Atlanta rapper to stay in his place. She ranted, “My thing is if Chad was alive you wouldn’t mention his name the way you did, so don’t do it now. Watch your mouth. He’s not here to have that conversation with you, but I am. Keep that s**t to your motherf***ing self.”

Young Thug has yet to respond to Butler and probably has no intentions on changing his verse. Do you think his lyrics were shady or harmless?

Either way, Chinara went in on the rapper for slick dissing her deceased husband, who passed away in 2007 of a drug overdose. Check out her rant in the video above.

Photos