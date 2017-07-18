The 2017 Curlfest Is Giving Us All Kinds Of Black Girl Magic! [pics]

The 2017 Curlfest Is Giving Us All Kinds Of Black Girl Magic! [pics]

Celebrating the beauty of natural hair!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
The 2017 Curlfest kicked off in Brooklyn June 15th and it has us all up in curl envy that we are ready to book a flight for next year’s festival!  This was the third year for the festival and it brought out thousands of brown and black men and women of all curls kinks and wrinkles to celebrate their natural hair!  Melanin came from all over the world including as far as France, Ghana and Brazil to celebrate.

There were black owned vendors on hand, inspirational speeches from Spike Lee and Angela Davis and education on how to care for natural hair.  Check out some of the images from this amazing festival that we wont miss next year!

CurlFest 2017 was held in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 15th. This was the largest CurlFest ever and brought out the beauty of Blackness. Check out our gallery to see all the haute hair and cool fashion.



For more info on Curlfest click here

