I WOKE UP LIKE THIS: Beyonce’s Secret to Her Snap Back Body After Delivering Twins!

Beyonce broke the internet again last week with the release of the first photo of her twins Sir Carter and Rumi on their one month birthday. But what really had everyone talking was how flat her stomach was after giving birth to twins!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A source close to Beyoncé tells PEOPLE the mother of three hasn’t hit the gym in the month since delivering twins — despite the trim figure she showed off on Thursday and Friday. “Beyoncé hasn’t started to work out yet,” the source says. “She is all about recovering.”

Soooo with that being said do you think Beyonce’s perfect post baby body was created by photoshop??