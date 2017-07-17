50 Cent Reportedly Borrowed $20K From Omar Hardwick After Filing Bankruptcy

According to The Jasmine Brand, newly filed papers reveal Fifty scored nearly $50k in the confidential settlement after a battle with an auto-shop he accused of holding his Bentley hostage. It also reveals that his Power co-star Omari Hardwickloaned him about $20K. You may recall that back in May, the music mogul filed documents in the case explaining he is dropping his legal battle against Phenomenal Vinyl after reaching a confidential settlement with the luxury auto shop.
According to their deal, they will each dismiss all claims against the other and the terms of the agreement were to remain sealed. However, the recent docs show that 50 came out on top in the settlement and received a check from Phenomenal Vinyl for $50,000 and Forgiato paid him $10,000. Fif also had $20,000 in cash delivered to Hardwick, to repay a loan he gave the rapper.
Who knew that Ghost would be the one to help Kannan out — in real life? Talk about making Power moves.
1. SMS Audio: This company that primarily sells headphones was founded by 50 Cent in 2011. In the same year, the company acquired Kono Audio. As far as the competition goes, he once said Dr. Dre's "Beats is Nike. We're Adidas."
2. Power: 50 Cent is into all sorts of entertainment. Though he obviously stars in the Starz hit series "Power," did you know he also produced the show? "Power" holds the "most viewers ever for a Starz original series" record.
3. Vodka: 50 Cent has recently partnered with Effen Vodka. The "ultra-premium" liquor comes in lots of flavors, including Black Cherry, Dutch Raspberry, Cucumber, and Salted Caramel.
4. SMS Promotions: 50 Cent started this boxing promotional company after his joint project with Floyd Mayweather, TMT Promotions, failed. Though SMS Promotions reportedly declared bankruptcy this year, it previously promoted boxers such as Andre Dirrell, Chris Galeano, and more.
5. SK Energy: Street King is an energy drink created by 50 Cent and his partner Chris Clarke. It boasts a variety of flavors, and was rebranded as "SK Energy" in 2012.
6. Frigo Underwear: 50 Cent put his insane body on full display in a series of advertisments for the underwear company this year.
7. VitaminWater: 50 Cent made $100 million after selling his stake in the privately owned company.
8. G-unit: We can't forget about the clothing company that 50 Cent started in 2003 and relaunched in 2010. 50 maintains full ownership of the clothing line.
