Video Shows Remy Ma Addressing Her Issues With 2 Chainz Over Nicki Minaj Diss

Pretty Girls Love Beef.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Migos In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


2 Chainz tried to tell everyone last week that he was caught up in a rapture of drama between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma — and now there is proof.

A video has surfaced on the Internet of Remy and Papoose chatting with Tity Boi backstage after Summer Jam, where the Atlanta rapper previously said his convo with the Bronx beauty took place. Although we can’t here their verbal exchange, body language says it all. You could see Rem had to get something off her chest while 2 Chainz seemed to be in defense mode. Trey Songz was even spotted in the video, giggling as he watched what went down.

You may recall that 2 Chainz revealed on Hot 97 that Remy approached him to his face to tell him that she didn’t “rock with” him anymore for teaming up with Nicki on the “Realize” track and allowing her to throw a jabs at her. Pap even asked why Tity allowed the controversy, to which he said he had no control over. He revealed, “Like I told them that I had no control over someone else’s artistic expression. I send her a song, this is what the song apparently made her say or do.”

Although Nicki and 2 Chainz go way back, do you think Remy has a point? Check out the intense exchange above.

Continue reading Video Shows Remy Ma Addressing Her Issues With 2 Chainz Over Nicki Minaj Diss

