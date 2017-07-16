The Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In Time” Will Give You Chills

The first trailer for director‘s A Wrinkle in Time debuted on Saturday, and there’s no better word to describe it except EPIC!

The film is an adaptation of the1963 children’s classic by Madeleine L’Engle. The star of the movie is the young Storm Reid as Meg Murry, a young girl whose scientist father (played by Chris Pine) has been missing for years. Aside from the phenomenal special effects, the film also boasts an incredibly diverse cast including Oprah Winfrey (Mrs. Which), Reese Witherspoon (Mrs. Whatsit), Zach Galifianakis (The Happy Medium) and Mindy Kaling (Mrs. Who).

“I saw myself in it, and I saw so many different kinds of people in it,” said DuVernay of the film. “A family story wrapped in an epic adventure where you see worlds you’ve never seen before.”

A Wrinkle in Time is slated to be released in March 2018. Check out the beautiful trailer below.

