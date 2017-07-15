Entertainment
Mel B is Ordered to Pay Stephen Belafonte a Crazy Amount of Money

Sad news for Mel B following her split from her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte: the former Spice Girl has been ordered to fork over $40,000 a month in spousal support to her ex. Belafonte will also get a lump sum of $140,000 for attorney and forensic fees.

According to TMZ, the judge granted Belafonte’s request for emergency spousal support on the basis that he needed help paying for food, housing and his phone bill. Mel B previously contested Stephen’s demands, saying the amounts of money he was requesting (like the $750 per month for a new cell phone) were ridiculous. There’s a bright side for Mel, though. Apparently, the spousal support arrangement is temporary until both parties finalize their divorce settlement.

Mel B and Stephen had been together for 10 years before splitting in April of this year. The singer and America’s Got Talent judge accused her then-husband of making her life a living hell throughout their relationship by abusing her, forcing her into threesomes and getting their nanny pregnant.

Mel B currently has a restraining order out on Stephen, which was granted back in April. Mel is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Madison.

