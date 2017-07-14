Beyonce Wears Men’s Dress by Palomo In Baby Reveal Pic

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Beyonce Wears Men’s Dress by Palomo In Baby Reveal Pic

Yes it's a dress but it's for men

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Beyonce basically broke the internet posting the first picture of herself with her newborn twins Rumi and Sir Carter in the early morning of June 14th.  In the beautiful picture Beyonce reused the floral backdrop, obviously fake, that she used in the baby announcement and at her Carter Push Party.

Never stop dreaming🌸 Congratulations @beyonce for such beautiful babies🌺 I’m so proud ❤

A post shared by Alejandro Gómez Palomo (@palomospain) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the new picture Beyonce wore 25 year old Alejandro Gómez Palomo an uprising Spanish men’s wear designer.  Palomo made a splash in the fashion industry earlier this year with his premier at New York Fashion Week.  He is know for gender non-conformity dressing many of his male models in dresses and feminine print suits etc.

RELATED STORY:  Are You a True Beyhiver?  Take The Beyonce Quiz to Find Out 

Palomo Spain vintage silk organza gown…😍#everythinggoals #palomospain #fashion #stylericia

A post shared by Terricia Higgins (@stylericia) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

 

In an interview with Vogue Magazine Palomo described Beyonce’s one of a kind look as “gown in shape of a big fur coat — sleeved and open.”  Palomo made the custom dress from vintage silk months ago but thought Beyonce would never wear it.  So why did Beyonce pick this particular designer?  Beyonce is an outspoken feminist and wearing a designer that likes to blur the lines of gender makes complete sense.  Beyonce’s lyrics often refer to women not having to conform to what society thinks a woman should be.  Other symbolism noted is that her Palomo look is a soft pink and a soft blue, an obvious nod to Rumi and Sir.

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce Shows The World Her Twins Sir And Rumi

Report: Beyonce Rejects Kim and Kanye’s Gift For The Twins



Palomo Spain : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2018

Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce

9 photos Launch gallery

Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce

Continue reading Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce

Palomo Spain: The Designer Who Dressed Beyonce


 

 

 

 

beyonce , Fashion , palomo , The Carters , twins

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 1 day ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Once Again The Emmys Gets It Wrong, Full…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 2 days ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 2 days ago
07.13.17
Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob…
 2 days ago
07.13.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 2 days ago
07.13.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 3 days ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 3 days ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 3 days ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 3 days ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 3 days ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 3 days ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 4 days ago
07.11.17
Photos