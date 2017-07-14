Beyonce Shows The World Her Twins Sir And Rumi

We have waited patiently and the queen has finally granted our wish. Beyonce in her most elegant fashion drop the first pictures of her twins on Instagram.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Sir and Rumi Carter are also celebrating their 1 month birthdays today. The names of the babies have been speculated for some time but Beyonce confirms their actual names on the posts.

We that the twins had a minor complications hours after they were born but we are happy to see them doing well.

Can we all take a moment to admire Beyonce’s snapback as well.

Congrats to the Carter family!

