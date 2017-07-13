Donjuanfasho MICHAEL JACKSON: Estate Being Sued by Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones‘ suit against the Michael Jackson estate for underpayment of royalties got under way in Los Angeles Tuesday.
According to Variety, the dispute goes back four years, when Jones said he was owned $10 million for the use of his work in several releases following Jackson’s death — among them, the 25th anniversary reissue of Bad, the Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas production and the This Is It concert film and live album.
Jones’ attorney now claims the Jackson estate is $30 million behind in payments. Jackson’s side counters that the legendary producer has been paid $18 million over the same period. Part of the dispute centers on what’s defined as a “videoshow” in Jones’ contract: Jackson’s attorneys say that means payments for music videos, but not concert films or live performances.
John Branca, the co-executor of the Jackson estate and the singer’s longtime attorney, testified that they’d tried to settle with Jones before the trial began, offering between $2- and $3 million.
The trial in Los Angeles Superior Court is expected to run through the end of July. Jones is expected testify next week.
Fasho Thoughts:
Q’s lawyer cites the This Is It documentary: Jackson’s share was $90 million, and Jones — who was, it needs to be pointed out, not the star of the picture — was paid $455,000. So what?
Isn’t it a bit unseemly to sue a dead performer who was a close personal friend for money you surely don’t need?
The lawyers and accountants are the only likely winners in this story.
1. MJ was a victim of physical abuse from his father as a child. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he shed tears and claimed that he was so terrified of his father that he would often vomit when he saw him.
2. His favorite animated character from childhood was Pinocchio.
3. When MJ listened to the songs from his days in The Jackson 5, he said he sounded like “Minnie Mouse.”
4. His middle name was Joseph – Michael Joseph Jackson.
5. “Billie Jean” is allegedly based on a true story. MJ claims an obsessive fan tried to say he was the father of her child.
6. His first song to hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart was “Ben” in 1972.
7. MJ was a huge Beatles fan. He paid $47 million for the publishing rights to the Beatles back catalogue in 1985 and sold a share of it to Sony in 1995 for $95 million.
8. Get this… The costumes for the “Thriller” video came from the Salvation Army.
9. Jackson invented and owns the patent for the special anti-gravity boots he wore that allowed him to lean forward extremely far in live performances of “Smooth Criminal.”
10. MJ loved animals, and had several…strange pets. He had a python called Crusher, two llamas called Louis and Lola, and his most famous pet was Bubbles, the chimpanzee.
11. Sources say MJ “borrowed” the Moonwalk from street dancers he saw outside a hotel.
12. The original song title for “Thriller” was “Starlight.”
13. Sources say MJ slept in an oxygen tent to live longer and for cosmetic purposes.
14. MJ was a proud owner of a 2,700-acre Neverland Ranch that has a theme park, a menagerie, and a movie theater.
15. “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin was one of MJ’s closest friends, and is the godfather of two of Jackson’s children.
16. MJ’s estate signed a deal with Sony that gave them access to his unreleased recordings for $250 million.
17. MJ often wore a black armband to remind people of the suffering of children around the world.
18. The Los Angeles mansion he was renting just before he passed away once belonged to Sean Connery.
19. MJ was allegedly a pretty avid reader… He was once accused by a library of owing $1 million in overdue book fines.
20. Wikipedia, Twitter, and AOL’s Instant Messenger all crashed at 3:15PM on the day MJ died: June 25, 2009.
