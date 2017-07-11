Nicki Minaj

Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant?

Nicki Minaj tweeted one single emoji and it’s got the internet going crazy…

Yep a baby…. so what does that mean?  Is Nicki expecting?  That’s what everyone thinks.  Especially since Nicki started liking people’s tweets asking if she was pregnant!

Rumors have been swirling that Nicki is dating rapper Nas and all of this really has our heads exploding.  Is she having a baby?  Is she having Nas’ baby?  What is she talking about?  Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Photos