SharifDKingShow B. O. B – “Finesse” (Video)

Bobby Ray recently dropped a new visual for his single “Finesse” off his Ether album. Bobby Ray lives a lavish lifestyle surrounded by beautiful woman in a fancy mansion in this visual. The video starts out with Bobby Ray waking up to next to sexy woman who all have a plan to gain in some way, form , or fashion. It shows B.O.B working his way through the day gathering his thoughts and preparing himself for his usual routine of getting finessed. Although this is indeed a dream, it does come to an end. However, B.O.B. helps you to understand how the life cycle works for most and how you relive the same lifestyle daily. 24 Hours are often repeated i most people’s lives. Watch the “Finesse” happen in the video below.

