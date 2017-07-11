Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow B. O. B – “Finesse” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Bobby Ray recently dropped a new visual for his single “Finesse” off his Ether album. Bobby Ray lives a lavish lifestyle surrounded by beautiful woman in a fancy mansion in this visual. The video starts out with Bobby Ray waking up to next to sexy woman who all have a plan to gain in  some way, form , or fashion. It shows B.O.B working his way through the day gathering his thoughts and preparing himself for his usual routine of getting finessed. Although this is indeed a dream, it does come to an end. However, B.O.B. helps you to understand how the life cycle works for most and how you relive the same lifestyle daily. 24 Hours are often repeated i most people’s lives. Watch the “Finesse” happen in the video below.

 

 

In this day and age when police brutality, sexism and racism are at an all time high, it’s pretty imperative that oppressed peoples stay aware of the conflict surrounding them in order to make a change. The turmoil in America has even forced privileged Hollywood stars to speak out against the blatant injustices going on today. Check out these nine A-lister who you probably didn’t know were awakened from society’s deep sleep. #StayWoke

 

b.o.b , Bobby Ray , Ether , Finesse

Photos